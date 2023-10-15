KSI hails his ‘hard work and self-belief’ after defeat in the ring to Tommy Fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KSI hails his ‘hard work and self-belief’ after defeat in the ring to Tommy Fury

By Press Association
Tommy Fury and KSI fought at the AO Arena, Manchester (Will Matthews/PA)
Tommy Fury and KSI fought at the AO Arena, Manchester (Will Matthews/PA)

YouTube personality KSI has said he should have won his fight against Love Island star Tommy Fury but feels he accomplished what he set out to do.

Fury extended his record to 10-0 as a professional after winning the fight by majority decision on Saturday night at the AO Arena in Manchester

After the clash, KSI said his participation in the fight was proof that “hard work and self-belief can get you anywhere in this life”.

On Sunday, the online star, who has become a successful entrepreneur and musician after garnering more than 24 million followers on YouTube, posted on Instagram a photo of himself in the ring along with one of him wearing glasses from his younger days.

He wrote: “Appreciate all the kind messages from everyone. In the ring and watching it back I feel like I should have won.

“Either way I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to in the end. This little untalented nerd was able go toe to toe with a professional boxer.

“Use me as the living proof that hard work and self belief can get you anywhere in this life.”

Fury’s brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, watched ringside as Fury landed several eye-catching blows during the highly-anticipated fight.

Despite being penalised a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was handed victory on a score of 57-56 by two judges, with a third scoring the contest 57-57 after six rounds.

KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – MF & DAZN: X Series – AO Arena
Molly-Mae Hague reacts after Tommy Fury won the match against KSI (Will Matthews, PA)

Fury’s fiancee Molly-Mae Hague, who he met on the 2019 series of Love Island, attended the fight to cheer him on.

Ahead of the bout, she posted a photo of herself saying “Let’s go baby!!!”, and alongside one of them together she wrote: “No one is prouder of you than me.”

On Sunday, she shared a photo on her Instagram story of Fury holding their daughter Bambi, writing “back together”.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Fury said he is “changing my family’s life, fight by fight, I am changing my little daughter’s life”.

He added: “I said from day one, there will never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.”

KSI v Tommy Fury & Logan Paul v Dillon Danis – MF & DAZN: X Series – AO Arena
Tommy Fury, right, with KSI during the bout (Will Matthews/PA)

Immediately after the fight, KSI called the decision a “robbery” and was visibly angry, saying: “I understand, I’m the YouTuber and you’re the boxer, you have to win, I understand.”

The pair exchanged words after the judge’s decision before Fury left the ring.

There were few spare seats to be seen and those that were filled up long before Fury’s entrance after 11.30pm to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

KSI came into the arena in a green Lamborghini alongside rapper Giggs.

Earlier in the night, YouTuber Logan Paul was awarded a disqualification win over mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Danis in the final round.

Fury defeated YouTuber Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February.