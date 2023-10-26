Jack Osbourne ‘really freaked out’ on gallows visit during Australian ghost hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Osbourne ‘really freaked out’ on gallows visit during Australian ghost hunt

By Press Association
Jack Osbourne in front of a ship at Hobart Docks, Tasmania, Australia (Discovery+)
Jack Osbourne in front of a ship at Hobart Docks, Tasmania, Australia (Discovery+)

Jack Osbourne has said he “really freaked out” when he visited a gallows while filming a show in Australia that attempts to find signs of ghosts and the paranormal.

The new series, Jack Osbourne’s Buried Bloodlines, is presented by the TV personality on Discovery+ and features appearances from his mother Sharon Osbourne and medium Hayley Lily.

In Tasmania, Osbourne learns about his family ties to the area as he explores the Willow Court Asylum and Hobart, including the city’s convict prisoners’ barracks, Hobart Convict Penitentiary, known as the Tench.

Willow Court 'C' secure ward front entrance looking in through open door
Willow Court Asylum in Jack Osbourne’s Buried Bloodlines (Discovery+)

The 37-year-old said: “There were probably two or three times I was really freaked out during filming this series.

“The first was probably the Tench, being around the gallows, this is the only original gallows left in the country of Australia.

“They’ve had to refurbish it and whatever, but it’s pretty much all the same. When we went to the asylum we heard some wild noises, there was… it was crazy, I don’t want to give it away but it was pretty cool.”

Osbourne also said he was “probably the worst person in the world at preparing for a ghost hunt”, having starred in other similar shows, Jack Osbourne’s Haunted Homecoming and Portals To Hell.

He said: “I’ll obviously read the write-up, but I don’t like to do too much, just because I find it can sway you, you make your mind up about a place.

“Let’s be honest, any time you go and investigate a place for the paranormal there’s always the tell-tale stories, people say ‘Oh, they’re shadow figures’, ‘We hear disembodied voices’ or ‘We’ve seen an apparition.’

“There’s only a handful of things that really happened with ghost hunts, and so you kind of go in there expecting all of the above.

Spirit Board surrounded by candles, seen from above. Jack's feet barely in shot.
Spirit Board surrounded by candles, seen from above in Jack Osbourne’s Buried Bloodlines (Discovery+)

“The stuff that really perks my attention is when you read about something or you hear about something that is totally new and different.

“For instance, investigating the Tench… I’ve never investigated something where the original gallows are still in place. That was pretty cool. So, learning about that kind of stuff is what I tend to do. ”

He said he would next like to investigate Australia, New Zealand or South East Asia.

“There are some phenomenal mediums around Malaysia and things like that, that do some really interesting work,” Osbourne added.

“I’d like to do something like that, a bit more adventure.”

He rose to fame when he starred alongside his parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, in the family’s own MTV reality show.

The presenter has also worked on the BBC’s Saving Planet Earth and History’s Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

Jack Osbourne’s Buried Bloodlines will be available to stream on Discovery+ from Friday ahead of Halloween on Tuesday.