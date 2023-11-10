Netflix releases trailer for live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Netflix releases trailer for live-action series Avatar: The Last Airbender

By Press Association
Netflix have released the first trailer for the live action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, out in February 2024 (Netflix/PA)
Netflix has released the first trailer for the live-action remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender, unveiling the premiere date to keen fans of the Nickelodeon original.

An adaption of the popular animated series, which debuted in 2005 for three seasons, follows Aang the young Avatar on his quest to master the four elements of nature and restore peace to a world at war.

The official trailer revealed the much-anticipated series will launch on February 22 next year.

Billed as a live-action reimagining of the hit Nickelodeon series, it sees the protagonist alongside friends Sokka and Katara “embark on an action-packed quest to take his rightful place as the next Avatar”.

The main cast includes a raft of young stars, including Gordon Cormier in the lead role of Aang, Kiawentiio Tarbell playing Katara and Ian Ousley starring as Sokka.

Hawaii Five-0 actor Daniel Dae Kim, Pitch Perfect star Utkarsh Ambudkar and Star Trek actor George Takei will also make an appearance.

The critically acclaimed animation inspired a sequel series, several comic books, novels, and a live-action film by M Night Shyamalan in 2010.