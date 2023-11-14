Eighth baker leaves the Bake Off tent following party bakes week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Eighth baker leaves the Bake Off tent following party bakes week

By Press Association
The contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)
The contestants (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Cristy has become the latest contestant on The Great British Bake Off to be eliminated after she failed to impress during party bakes week.

This week’s episode of the Channel 4 show saw the bakers tackle sausage rolls, a chocolate party cake technical challenge and an “anything but beige-buffet” showstopper.

After the three rounds, presenter Noel Fielding announced that Matty was the star baker whilst Alison Hammond revealed that 33-year-old PA Cristy would be the eighth contestant to leave.

The Great British Bake Off 2023
Cristy from east London has left the tent (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Cristy said on the show: “It has been such a crazy, fast-paced experience.

“So I can now sit back and reflect on what an amazing time I have had.

“I am really proud to have got this far. I am really proud.”

Judge Dame Prue Leith said: “I am so sorry to see Cristy go because she cares so much and she is a really, really good baker.”

Following the show, the mother from east London added: “The most emotional thing about leaving the show was Alison crying which made me cry more.

“I was prepared already in my mind as I knew I hadn’t done enough to stay.

“I was feeling so exhausted and homesick at this point so I truly felt ready to leave but at the same time so emotional to be saying goodbye. Everyone was so lovely and kind, gosh I love them all so much.”

Discussing what she has taken away from the show, she said: “I’ve learnt to ignore fear and go for it. I never thought on week one I would reach the quarter finals.

“I suffered with impostor syndrome quite badly, but I just ignored that horrible thought and pushed through.

“I think as long as you are trying your best, there’s no such thing as failure. I’ve learned self love and belief too.”

Cristy will join presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday on Channel 4 at 8pm.