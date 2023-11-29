Jamie Lynn Spears leaves I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on “medical grounds”, a show spokesperson said.

The singer and actress, who is the younger sister of pop superstar Britney Spears, is the second celebrity to leave the ITV show early for medical reasons after restaurant critic Grace Dent bowed out earlier this week.

Spears’ last appearance on the show will be during Wednesday night’s instalment, it is understood.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds.

“She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The 32-year-old singer has now left the camp and her fellow campmates are aware that she will not be returning, the PA news agency understands.

Last week, after spending a few days in the jungle, Spears threatened to quit after becoming emotional because she was missing her children.

During the episode on November 21, she told her campmates she was finding it difficult to be so far away from her family.

Her emotions bubbled up further when four celebrities were tasked with a challenge to win the contestants’ luxury items, with hers being a photo of her two daughters.

Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3ZalOP7hYA — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2023

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, radio DJ Sam Thompson, Dent and TV presenter Marvin Humes failed to secure the photograph in the challenge, which involved them trying to manoeuvre long paddles together to hold up a box representing each campmate’s luxury item.

After they apologised to Spears for not retrieving the photograph, she said in the Bush Telegraph: “Why would y’all put them through that? They feel guilty that they didn’t come back with the gifts for their friends. This is not OK. I want to go home.”

She then told her campmates: “I just went and told them, I was like ‘It’s so effed up of y’all to put them through that’.

“I was like ‘This is not fair. I quit. I don’t want to do it. I do not want to be here. That’s so unfair’.”

The former Zoey 101 star added: “I just want to see my kids. Like, I’ll stay out here with these freaking critters, just let me see them. I’m just struggling.”

Her campmates comforted her and she later told them she was not going to leave the jungle early.

Britney Spears is the older sister of Jamie Lynn Spears (PA)

During her time on the show, Spears also discussed her relationship with her sister Britney, who she said she had talked to before entering the jungle.

Spears revealed the pair had a “very complicated upbringing” which would lead to them having issues with each other.

However, she added that she felt Britney would be “worried” about her younger sister in the jungle and believed she would be “checking in” regularly.

“She’s (Britney) a good big sister, she is. Yeah, I love her… Me and her throw down. The world’s seen that,” she said.

“I’ve learned to stop talking about it publicly, but you know what, families fight. Listen, we just do it better than most.”

Spears also discussed the challenges she faced after falling pregnant as a teenager and how she became Catholic after her daughter survived a freak accident where she nearly drowned in a family pond.

During Monday’s episode, MasterChef star Dent told her fellow campmates in a letter that her “heart is broken” at leaving the show early.

At the start of the episode, presenter Anthony McPartlin said: “Sadly Grace Dent has left the camp for medical reasons but she’s doing fine and we all send her our best.”

She was pictured arrived back at Heathrow Airport in London on Tuesday wearing her signature black framed glasses and red lipstick.