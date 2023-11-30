Ncuti Gatwa in new photos of Doctor Who Christmas special with Davina McCall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ncuti Gatwa in new photos of Doctor Who Christmas special with Davina McCall

By Press Association
Ncuti Gatwas as the Doctor (BBC Studios/PA)
New images of Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and Davina McCall in a snowy Christmas Day Doctor Who special have been released by the BBC.

The Church On Ruby Road will see the 15th Doctor, played by Gatwa, 31, take over the Tardis for his first on-screen adventure.

For the episode, Barbie and Sex Education star Gatwa is pictured wearing a brown leather-look coat, standing in front of Christmas lights as snow falls around him.

Meanwhile, actress, Gibson, 19, is seen sporting a black jacket with fur trim, and another still shows a goblin with pointy ears and teeth, wearing a hat.

Davina McCall
Davina McCall will star in Doctor Who’s Christmas Day special (BBC Studios/PA)

In another new photo, McCall, 56, stands in front of a filming light, wearing a black, floral dress, with her hands on her hips.

In the episode, former Coronation Street actress Gibson will make her debut as Ruby Sunday, a young woman who, when she was born, was abandoned in the snow on Christmas eve.

Ruby lives with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, before her life collides with the Doctor and they come face-to-face with some mysterious goblins.

Alongside Gatwa and Gibson, the episode stars former Big Brother presenter McCall, who will be playing herself.

Millie Gibson
Millie Gibson will play Ruby Tuesday in Doctor Who (BBC Studios/PA)

She joins It’s A Sin actress Michelle Greenidge as Carla, soap star Angela Wynter as Cherry and former EastEnders star Lady Anita May as Mrs Flood.

Speaking about her appearance, McCall said:  “It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor.

“It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “From day one in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day.

DoctorWho
The Doctor and his companion will come across goblins in the festive episode (BBC Studios/PA)

“And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family.”

The episode will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who returns this Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One with the show’s second 60th anniversary special, Wild Blue Yonder.

In the three special episodes, David Tennant stars as the 14th doctor, while comedian and actress Catherine Tate returns as Donna Noble.

The last of the three specials, The Giggle, will air on December 9 and the first episode, The Star Beast, is already on BBC iPlayer.