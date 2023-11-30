Ncuti Gatwa in new photos of Doctor Who Christmas special with Davina McCall

New images of Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and Davina McCall in a snowy Christmas Day Doctor Who special have been released by the BBC.

The Church On Ruby Road will see the 15th Doctor, played by Gatwa, 31, take over the Tardis for his first on-screen adventure.

For the episode, Barbie and Sex Education star Gatwa is pictured wearing a brown leather-look coat, standing in front of Christmas lights as snow falls around him.

Meanwhile, actress, Gibson, 19, is seen sporting a black jacket with fur trim, and another still shows a goblin with pointy ears and teeth, wearing a hat.

Davina McCall will star in Doctor Who’s Christmas Day special (BBC Studios/PA)

In another new photo, McCall, 56, stands in front of a filming light, wearing a black, floral dress, with her hands on her hips.

In the episode, former Coronation Street actress Gibson will make her debut as Ruby Sunday, a young woman who, when she was born, was abandoned in the snow on Christmas eve.

Ruby lives with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, before her life collides with the Doctor and they come face-to-face with some mysterious goblins.

Alongside Gatwa and Gibson, the episode stars former Big Brother presenter McCall, who will be playing herself.

Millie Gibson will play Ruby Tuesday in Doctor Who (BBC Studios/PA)

She joins It’s A Sin actress Michelle Greenidge as Carla, soap star Angela Wynter as Cherry and former EastEnders star Lady Anita May as Mrs Flood.

Speaking about her appearance, McCall said: “It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor.

“It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Showrunner Russell T Davies added: “From day one in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day.

The Doctor and his companion will come across goblins in the festive episode (BBC Studios/PA)

“And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family.”

The episode will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Doctor Who returns this Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One with the show’s second 60th anniversary special, Wild Blue Yonder.

In the three special episodes, David Tennant stars as the 14th doctor, while comedian and actress Catherine Tate returns as Donna Noble.

The last of the three specials, The Giggle, will air on December 9 and the first episode, The Star Beast, is already on BBC iPlayer.