Bobby Brazier: It was a privilege to honour my mother Jade Goody on Strictly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bobby Brazier: It was a privilege to honour my mother Jade Goody on Strictly

By Press Association
Bobby Brazier (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
Bobby Brazier (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

Bobby Brazier has said it was a “privilege” to honour his late mother Jade Goody with his couple’s choice dance on Strictly Come Dancing last week.

The 20-year-old EastEnders actor’s emotional routine to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell with professional partner Dianne Buswell secured him a score of 37 points.

Brazier said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if he got his confidence on the dancefloor from his mother, who died in 2009 aged 27 with cervical cancer.

Reflecting on how it felt to perform the routine in memory of his mother, he said: “It was a privilege. I knew (for) my couple’s choice I wanted (it) to be that.

“Although it was daunting to perform because that song is perfect… but I’m really, really, really glad I did.”

Brazier received a standing ovations from judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse for the performance and revealed he had also been sent a lot of positive messages on social media.

He said: “It really touched people, which is what I wanted to do so I welcomed all the love.”

“We communicated, we translated something to people and that’s what I wanted to do,” he added.

“I think that’s what happens when you dance authentically and from your heart. So I’m really glad that that happened.”

Discussing his father’s thoughts on his dancing ability, he said: “He’s shocked and he doesn’t know where I get whatever it is that makes one get to the quarter-finals in Strictly from, because he doesn’t see so much of that in himself.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell performing their couple’s choice dance (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Asked if he thinks that special quality may have been passed on from his mother, he said: “Could be, I’m not sure, I wouldn’t be surprised though.”

This week for the quarter-finals he took on the salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from the hit 1987 movie Dirty Dancing.

Buswell revealed she had never done the lift within their routine before with any professional dancer on any show she has worked on as it is “very difficult”.

The Australian dancer said she decided to incorporate it into the routine now as the stakes were getting higher as they were getting further into the competition.

“He’s done a great job and I feel really safe in his hands,” she added.

Reflecting on his time on the show so far, Brazier said it has taught him “so many things” – including what hard work feels like and how to be with someone intensely everyday.

He added that he also feels like he has grown up more while competing on the show, to which Buswell agreed, saying: “From those first two weeks ’til now, (you’re) like a different person.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.