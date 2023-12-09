Bobby Brazier named ‘king of ballroom’ during Strictly’s semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Bobby Brazier named ‘king of ballroom’ during Strictly’s semi-finals

By Press Association
Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier (Ray Burniston/BBC)
Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier (Ray Burniston/BBC)

Bobby Brazier was called “the king of ballroom” during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals.

This week, the couples are performing two dances in a bid to make it to the final and win the Glitterball Trophy.

EastEnders star Brazier, 20, and his dance partner Dianne Buswell kicked off the semi-finals with a quickstep to Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin.

 

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “What a way to open the semi-final.”

She added: “You are now the king of ballroom.”

The couple were awarded a total of 38 points and received two 10s, one from Ballas and another from Anton Du Beke.

Performing second on the show was stage and TV star Layton Williams with his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, whose first performance of the night was a rumba to Lift Me Up by Rihanna.

Craig Revel Horwood said they brought “superb” emotion to the dance, but Du Beke said  “it was a little hard in places” and the duo received 36 points from the judges.

Before their performance, presenter Vernon Kay appeared to read the terms and conditions.

Casualty star Nigel Harman did not compete in the quarter-finals last Saturday and was forced to withdraw from the competition after he injured his rib while practising a jump in rehearsals.

On the Sunday, there was no public vote or elimination and all of the remaining stars went through to the semi-finals.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reminded viewers on Saturday evening that the night’s scores will be added to the judges scores from last week.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday December 16 on BBC One.