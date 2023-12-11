White Lotus’ Will Sharpe to star in new romantic comedy series by Lena Dunham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
White Lotus’ Will Sharpe to star in new romantic comedy series by Lena Dunham

By Press Association
Lena Dunham (Ian West/PA)
The White Lotus star Will Sharpe and Hacks actress Megan Stalter will star in a new romantic comedy by Lena Dunham.

The 10-part Netflix series, titled Too Much, will see Stalter play Jessica, a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties who takes a job in London after her relationship breaks down.

After she arrives she will meet Felix, portrayed by Sharpe, who she finds she has an unusual connection with.

Too Much will star The White Lotus feature Will Sharpe and Hacks actress Megan Stalter (Netflix/PA)

The series will follow their journey and see them ask the fateful question – do Americans and Brits speak the same language?

Netflix has said it will be an “ex-pat rom-com for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is”.

American writer Dunham, who created the Bafta and Golden Globe winning TV series Girls, has co-created the project with her husband, British musician Luis Felber.

She has also written and directed the series, which is being produced by Working Title Television, who co-produced the classic rom-com Love Actually, and Dunham’s media company Good Thing Going.

Catherine Called Birdy UK premiere – London
Luis Felber and Lena Dunham (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dunham said: “This is a show that is very close to my heart – created with my husband Luis, cast with my favourite actors – the geniuses that are Meg and Will, along with a bevy of friends – and partnering again with Working Title, who are behind the romantic comedies that formed me.

“Netflix has been so deeply supportive of the vision, which is to create a romantic comedy that makes us root for love, brings joy but also has the jagged edges of life.”

The series will also feature original music from Felber.

Production is set to begin in the UK in 2024.