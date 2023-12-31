Strictly’s Amy Dowden: I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly’s Amy Dowden: I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned

By Press Association
Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has said she feels ‘robbed’ of 2023 following her cancer diagnosis but is looking forward to being ‘fit and healthy’ in 2024 (Jake Morley/Bafta/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has said she feels ‘robbed’ of 2023 following her cancer diagnosis but is looking forward to being ‘fit and healthy’ in 2024 (Jake Morley/Bafta/PA)

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has said she feels “robbed” of 2023 following her cancer diagnosis.

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer has had a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment throughout this year and is looking forward to being “fit and healthy” in 2024.

She also hopes to win the BBC celebrity dance competition’s Glitterball trophy next year.

Dowden finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, she said in an another update for fans as she charted her stage three breast cancer journey across much of this year.

Pride of Britain Awards 2023 – London
Amy Dowden (right) has said she feels ‘robbed’ of 2023 and is looking forward to being ‘fit and healthy’ in 2024 (Doug Peters/PA)

In an Instagram story on Sunday, Dowden wrote: “Last day of 2023! I’m sure I’m not the only one but actually finding it hard looking at others post of the past year.

“I’m sure I’m not alone and that’s why I wanted to put something. I feel I was robbed of the year I had planned and reflecting for me makes me upset and angry but later I’m going to make myself look through my camera roll and remember all the good times, the amazing opportunities I had, family time but also taking time to realise I learnt the most this year.

“Experienced rock bottom, felt I lost my identity and dancing BUT became a stronger, braver person who I’m taking forward with me to 2024.

“For those struggling to reflect today remember it’s ok. I feel much better after a little cry this morning and blessed to be celebrating with friends round tonight the GOOD BYE to 2023!

“Sending love and hugs to those that need it! (And please) as it’s the last day of 2023 why not #checkyourchests.”

To bring in 2024, she hosted a New Year’s Eve morning programme on BBC Radio Wales during which she also reflected on her health struggles after not being able to compete on Strictly in a celebrity pairing.

Dowden said: “So I started the year obviously on the Strictly trip, the arena tour, which I absolutely loved.”

She also spoke about reading a book on CBeebies Bedtime Stories until “the year didn’t go as planned” when she was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after her honeymoon in the Maldives with new husband and fellow dancer Ben Jones.

Dowden added: “After having a mastectomy, chemotherapy, fertility treatment, the lot, I am now finally looking ahead to 2024 and I just got a good feeling it’s going to be my year and hopefully, I’m (going to) get that Glitterball and I’m going to bring it back to Wales because a Welsh professional dancer’s never won the show.

“That might be because I’m the only ever Welsh professional dancer to be on the show. But, yeah, that’s my aim for 2024, to get fit and healthy and to get myself back on that Strictly dancefloor.”