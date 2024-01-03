Bad Girls’ Victoria Alcock says show was ‘brilliant’ for underrepresented groups

Bad Girls star Victoria Alcock has said the classic TV drama about a women’s prison was “brilliant” for showcasing underrepresented groups to wider society.

The ITV series, who ran from 1999 to 2006, followed the lives of the inmates and staff of fictional prison HMP Larkhall, set in London.

As the show celebrates its 25th anniversary, Alcock and her fellow co-star Debra Stephenson appeared on ITV’s Loose Women on Wednesday to reflect on the drama.

Debra Stephenson with fellow cast members Simone Lahbib, Claire King and Mandana Jones from the ITV drama (PA)

Alcock, who played Julie Saunders, said: “Representing people that had never been represented on telly before… that was absolutely brilliant.

“So many people over the years, I’m sure it is the same for Debs, people would come up to and say ‘You changed our lives. We saw ourselves on telly’.

“And the Bad Girls fans, big shout out to all of them amazing, beautiful people, but it’s changed them as well.

“And I think for women, it was amazing… It was a female-led drama, the format was great because you had the prison and then you would get wonderful guests… coming in and out, following the prison officers, following our lives… it was brilliant.”

The actress added that she has forgotten parts of the show as it was filmed so long ago but that the first read-through “seems like yesterday”.

Bad Girls cast members with their award for best drama at the Inside Soap Awards 2003 (Ian West/PA)

She recalled being amazed at the size of the set, saying: “I can remember meeting you and everybody and they also then took us to the studios, which was the biggest freestanding set in Europe and when we walked in… and I remember thinking ‘blimey’, it was immense.”

Stephenson, who starred as Shell Dockley, also noted that the set “wasn’t actually very glamorous at all”, which she said was “quite conducive” to helping them get into the mentality of a prison inmate.

She added: “We were all just thinking ‘What’s this going to be? Is this going to be a hit? Is this going to be a miss? And we really didn’t know…

“It was so different to anything else at the time and we thought it’s either going to be a huge flop or a huge hit.”

Alcock said that it was after series two when the show took off and proceeded to go on for eight series.

It went on to win a number of gongs including National Television Awards and Inside Soap Awards.