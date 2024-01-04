The Traitors episode two: Identity of fourth killer revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

The Traitors episode two: Identity of fourth killer revealed

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman presents The Traitors (Ian West/PA)

The identity of a fourth killer was revealed in the second episode of BBC One reality competition show The Traitors.

During the first episode of the second series, the show’s host, Claudia Winkleman, announced a surprise twist and said the three “traitors” she had chosen would get to enlist a fourth member.

During Thursday’s episode the fourth traitor was unveiled as veterinary nurse Miles, 36, from Birmingham, who joined the other killers at the traitor turret, which is where they plot to kill off the “faithfuls”.

The first three traitors had been chosen by Winkleman in Wednesday’s episode and are business manager Paul, 36, from Manchester, British Army engineer Harry, 22, from Slough and events co-ordinator Ash, 45, from London.

Paul said: “Miles being brought in has strengthened us an unbelievable amount, he’s a big personality, strong willed but he’s also fiercely loyal.”

Also in the episode, the first murder victim was revealed as retired shop owner Aubrey, 67, from Loughborough, Leicestershire.

The contestants realised that he was missing when he failed to turn up for breakfast.

In a clip that showed them deliberating who to kill, Harry said they should chose Aubrey as “it throws them off our scent”.

After this the group deliberated on who they should banish, and volunteer business mentor Sonja, 66, from Lancashire left the castle after she received the most amount of votes.

Before she left she told the contestants she was a faithful and said: “Well guys, facts are important to me as they obviously are to you.

The Traitors
Aubrey was the first to be murdered in The Traitors (Mark Mainz/Studio Lambert/BBC/PA)

“So here’s a fact I would now like to confirm to you, and that is that I am a faithful.”

At the end of the episode the traitors regrouped to decide on who they would like to murder.

To win, The Traitors players must avoid being murdered or banished, which happens when contestants suspect a player is a traitor.

When the competition draws to a close, the few remaining players will share the prize pot if they are all faithful.

However, if there is still an undetected traitor among them, the traitor will walk away with the entire amount.

Throughout the competition, contestants will build up the cash pot through playing a series of games.

The Traitors continues on Friday on BBC One and the first three episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.