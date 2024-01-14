Kym Marsh on her father’s death: For the first time, I have no words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kym Marsh on her father’s death: For the first time, I have no words

By Press Association
Kym Marsh and her father David Marsh (David Parry/PA)
Kym Marsh and her father David Marsh (David Parry/PA)

Kym Marsh has spoken about the death of her father, saying she has “no words”.

David Marsh died on Friday surrounded by his family following a “long battle with prostate cancer”.

Kym Marsh posted a short tribute on Instagram on Sunday.

The former Coronation Street actress and Hear’Say singer, 47, wrote: “For the first time in my life….I have no words.

“I love you dad. Always and forever. Rest easy Pops. Goodnight godbless.”

She received support from fellow BBC show Morning Live presenter Helen Skelton, Take Me Out star Paddy McGuinness and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds.

McGuinness wrote: “A lovely, lovely man. Sorry for your loss Kym. x.”

Mr Marsh was diagnosed in 2021 with prostate cancer and his daughter raised awareness of his condition.

During that year she took a lengthy break from presenting Morning Live, later saying she had been suffering from anxiety attacks and was seeking help for her mental health.

In 2022, during her Strictly Come Dancing stint, she spoke about wanting to make her father, who had been receiving prostate cancer treatment in hospital, happy.

Mr Marsh later appeared on Morning Live during Men’s Health Week to urge men not to hesitate about getting prostate examinations, as he continued to receive treatment for an advanced form of the condition.

In November 2023, her parents appeared on the show to provide an update, with their daughter saying they were living “day by day”.

They said Mr Marsh’s cancer had spread into his bones – after he put off going to the doctor during the pandemic.

A statement from the Marsh family confirmed his death on Friday and said he was a “much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many”.