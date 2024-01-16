AJ Odudu on finding success in TV: Being black was not even the hardest thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

AJ Odudu on finding success in TV: Being black was not even the hardest thing

By Press Association
AJ Odudu is in the February issue of British Vogue (Ian West/PA)
AJ Odudu is in the February issue of British Vogue (Ian West/PA)

AJ Odudu has said that being black “was not even the hardest thing” when she was coming up in the industry as a TV presenter.

The 35-year-old, who hosted the 2023 ITV revival series of Big Brother alongside Will Best, said one of the biggest obstacles for her was “geographical”.

Speaking to British Vogue for its February issue, she said: “Someone asked me once what it was like being a black female coming up in the industry.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, being black was not even the hardest thing’.”

“We just didn’t have the means,” she said.

“The obstacle was geographical: how do I get from this corner of Blackburn to London, and then stay there? And that was just step one.”

Odudu grew up in Lancashire with her seven siblings, who were born to Nigerian parents.

She attributes part of her hard-working mentality to her father James and mother Florence, who encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

“She’s (Odudu’s mother) an immigrant, a cleaner, and she was telling me, ‘Yes, you can be a presenter, why not?’” she said.

“I felt like, if my mum says I can, then I can. It has really shaped how I think.”

The Fashion Awards 2023 – London
AJ Odudu attending the Fashion Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Now that she has found success, the TV star said she is “having fun” attending celebrity-filled events, most recently An Audience With Kylie, at the Royal Albert Hall and the Fashion Awards 2023.

“I suppose I am out five nights a week,” she said.

“But, I’ve worked so hard to get here and be in these spaces.

“Now I’m having fun. Although sometimes my friends watch my Instagram stories and they’re just like, ‘Go to bed’.”

Reflecting on her success and what she wants for her future, she added: “Growing up, I never thought of myself as beautiful.

“I was always leaning on my personality, so it was like, ‘Of course I’m not going to be doing this shoot or that shoot’.”

She went on: “I’ve come through so much hardship, so many knockbacks, so many barriers.

“Now it’s just great to know that I’m not defined by my class or my race.

“I’m setting the boundaries myself, and that’s exciting.”

Odudu has hosted a number of TV programmes, including Channel 4’s interior design show The Big Interiors Battle, reality programme The Bridge: Race To A Fortune and bidding show The Greatest Auction.

She also presented on spin-off shows Big Brother’s Bit On The Side and Married At First Sight: Afters.

See the full feature in the February issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from January 16.