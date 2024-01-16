Jake Cornish tells islanders he is leaving Love Island: All Stars

Jake Cornish has told his fellow islanders he will be leaving the Love Island: All Stars villa.

His announcement came shortly after he was placed into a couple with his ex Liberty Poole.

The 26-year-old’s departure was confirmed at the end of Tuesday’s episode when voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling, teased the next day’s show.

Stirling, 35, said: “Tomorrow night. It’s getting steamy in paradise and someone can’t take the heat.”

Liberty Poole (Ian West/PA)

A clip then showed of Jake gathering everyone around the firepit as he told the islanders: “I’m going tonight.”

Monday’s opening episode of the dating programme spin-off saw Jake from Weston-super-Mare come face-to-face with his 24-year-old ex from Birmingham for the first time in more than two years.

The pair were in a relationship during series seven of the dating show in 2021, but they called time on their romance just before the final and left the villa early.

In the launch show, Jake and Liberty were once again brought together after the public voted for who they wanted to be coupled up.

The spin-off of the ITV2 reality dating series sees past contestants return to the villa for a second chance of love.

Due to the contestants being kept away from social media in preparation, the TV stars were not aware they were both in the villa until they were reunited during Monday’s episode.

After it was revealed that the public had chosen to couple Jake up with Liberty, host Maya Jama asked him if he was happy with the public’s decision, to which he said: “I don’t hate the girl.”

Earlier in the episode, he said there “was never any bad blood” between him and Liberty and added that he felt there was “probably a chat to be done”.

On Tuesday’s episode, the pair decided to have a chat and Liberty accused Jake of avoiding her.

Day one’s then, day one’s now… You’ve chosen Jake and Liberty as the next Couple, but has their star permanently dimmed? ✨ pic.twitter.com/8XSyXZiq7J — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 15, 2024

Liberty said: “I just wanted to have a chat. Maybe you’ve just been doing your thing but I do feel like you’ve been avoiding me a bit and I don’t want it to be like that.”

Jake said: “I’m sorry for that, there’s no bad blood, we’ve moved on.”

Liberty added: “I think the book’s probably closed… it was almost three years ago.”

Jake responded: “There might be someone who comes in here and just sweeps you off your feet and I hope there is.”

Asked later about how their chat went, Jake said: “Sound. The ships sailed.”

Also in the episode, Callum Jones, who entered the villa as a surprise islander on Monday, decided to couple up with his ex Molly Smith who entered the villa after him.

Callum, who had met Molly during series six, was told by host Jama that he could couple up with Molly or steal any of the girls from their couples.

