Neighbours actress Kym Valentine pays tribute to late co-star Troy Beckwith

By Press Association
Actress Kym Valentine (William Conran/PA)
Neighbours actress Kym Valentine has thanked her co-star Troy Beckwith for “all the memories” as she announced he had died.

Beckwith played Michael Martin in the long-running Australian soap opera during the 1990s.

Valentine, who portrayed Libby Kennedy opposite Beckwith, wrote in a Facebook post: “It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away.

“Another member of our TV family gone way too soon.

“There will be no funeral as per Troy’s request.

“Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family.”

She also shared a photo of her and Beckwith from their younger days laughing together while dressed up for an event.

Beckwith started on Neighbours playing the guest character of Darren Wood and later moved to portraying Michael Martin from 1992 to 1998.

The character’s villainous behaviour led some fans to dub him “Sicko Micko”.

Australian actor Brett Blewitt, who starred as Brett Stark on the soap, also described Beckwith as “such a lovely person” in a tribute.

He added: “Deeply thoughtful and empathetic. Cheeky and playful once out of his shell. Way too soon. Love you mate xx”

Beckwith also starred in the sci-fi comedy The Miraculous Mellops and the sitcom Pugwall.