Hannah Spearritt braves Dancing On Ice show after falling in rehearsals

S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt has performed in the Dancing On Ice show after a “nasty fall” during rehearsals.

In a video shown before her performance on Sunday, the singer could be seen resting hours before she performed to Let It Go from Disney movie Frozen on the ITV show.

She said in the clip: “The show starts in three hours, I’ve had a fall. It is just a reminder that it is quite a dangerous thing that we’re doing.”

Andy Buchanan and Hannah Spearritt (Ian West/PA)

The singer also said the song had a special meaning, as her daughter watched the film on repeat last year when she was in hospital after an accident.

In the routine, Spearritt performed a high lift, where she draped over her partner Andy Buchanan’s hand, achieving a score of 20 from the judges.

Host Holly Willoughby said: “First of all, it is tough out there and in rehearsals you had a bit of a nasty fall.

“You gathered yourself back together and you came out there and performed like that.

“So you’ve got to feel proud of yourself for digging so deep.”

Judge Oti Mabuse said: “I think you have the most potential but you do let your nerves get the better of you.”

Ashley Banjo praised the lifts and said she should be “proud” of pushing herself this week.

Vanessa James and Greg Rutherford (Ian West/PA)

Olympian Greg Rutherford scored 28.5, the highest of the series so far, after performing a Pulp Fiction-inspired routine.

He and his partner Vanessa James danced to You Never Can Tell by Chuck Berry.

Banjo praised the performance as a “step up”, saying Rutherford had “great confidence” and “great speed”.

Christopher Dean said he was keen to see more of this speed as he felt it was a real strength for the athlete.

Willoughby and co-host Stephen Mulhern also praised James for getting on the ice as they said she had hurt herself just before she went on.

Actor Ryan Thomas kicked off the movie-themed week with an elegant routine to Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

The former Coronation Street star dressed as Wonka in a purple velvet coat for the performance, which featured dramatic high lifts with his skating partner Amani Fancy.

After the couple scored 25 points, Dean said his performance was “more polished” than last week but that he had to make some deductions for a few stumbles.

Mabuse said this routine was slower than his previous one which made it “more exposing” but he could come back from it stronger.

Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi performed a daring lift in which she was held about her partner Sylvain Longchambon’s head as he twirled around.

For the Beetlejuice themed routine to Jump In The Line, Shahidi wore a vibrant red dress and Longchambon a white and black striped suit in homage to Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice.

They scored 24 for the routine, with Jayne Torvill saying she could see the actress was getting “more confidence in the skating”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.