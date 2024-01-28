Holly Willoughby apologises to DOI viewers who thought she said a ‘naughty word’

Holly Willoughby has apologised in case Dancing On Ice viewers thought she said a “naughty word” during the intro of the show.

During the opening of Sunday’s episode, her co-host Stephen Mulhern started saying his lines with a megaphone, which startled Willoughby.

After a few celebrities had performed on Sunday, Willoughby paused proceedings to clarify the situation.

Stephen Mulhern co-hosts Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

She said: “A little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out.

“I don’t think I did but I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you might have heard, but I don’t think I did.

“I’ll watch it back on ITV Player because that’s where you can watch these things back.”

She also told her new co-host Mulhern that it was his fault for “being so naughty”.

The 42-year-old presenter, who left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa, has been hosting the ITV ice skating show since 2006.

After taking a break from the small screen for a few months, she returned for the start of the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Mulhern stepped into his role following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV last year.

Ahead of the show on Sunday, Willoughby showed off her outfit for movie week in an Instagram post.

For the show’s third week, she donned a black Rasario dress which featured a cross-strap neck, a high split and two white bows at the waist which covered over a keyhole cut, paired with black strappy Jimmy Choo heels.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Let’s go to the Movies… it’s movie week on @dancingonice.

“You are in for a treat! See you soon @itv”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.