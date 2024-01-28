Holly Willoughby apologises to DOI viewers who thought she said a ‘naughty word’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holly Willoughby apologises to DOI viewers who thought she said a ‘naughty word’

By Press Association
Holly Willoughby hosts Dancing On Ice (Lucy North/PA)
Holly Willoughby hosts Dancing On Ice (Lucy North/PA)

Holly Willoughby has apologised in case Dancing On Ice viewers thought she said a “naughty word” during the intro of the show.

During the opening of Sunday’s episode, her co-host Stephen Mulhern started saying his lines with a megaphone, which startled Willoughby.

After a few celebrities had performed on Sunday, Willoughby paused proceedings to clarify the situation.

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Stephen Mulhern co-hosts Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

She said: “A little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out.

“I don’t think I did but I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you might have heard, but I don’t think I did.

“I’ll watch it back on ITV Player because that’s where you can watch these things back.”

She also told her new co-host Mulhern that it was his fault for “being so naughty”.

The 42-year-old presenter, who left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa, has been hosting the ITV ice skating show since 2006.

After taking a break from the small screen for a few months, she returned for the start of the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Mulhern stepped into his role following the departure of Phillip Schofield from ITV last year.

Ahead of the show on Sunday, Willoughby showed off her outfit for movie week in an Instagram post.

For the show’s third week, she donned a black Rasario dress which featured a cross-strap neck, a high split and two white bows at the waist which covered over a keyhole cut, paired with black strappy Jimmy Choo heels.

Alongside the post, she wrote: “Let’s go to the Movies… it’s movie week on @dancingonice.

“You are in for a treat! See you soon @itv”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.