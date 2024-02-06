‘Cruel trolls’ target Love Island’s Georgia Steel with ‘vile threats’ online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Cruel trolls’ target Love Island’s Georgia Steel with ‘vile threats’ online

By Press Association
‘Cruel trolls’ target Love Island’s Georgia Steel with ‘vile threats’ online (Ian West/PA)
‘Cruel trolls’ target Love Island’s Georgia Steel with ‘vile threats’ online (Ian West/PA)

Love Island: All Stars contestant Georgia Steel has been subjected to “vile threats and nasty messages” on social media in recent days, a statement on her official Instagram said.

The 25-year-old, who featured on the fourth series of the hit dating show in 2018, appeared to be confused over her feelings for fellow Islanders Toby Aromolaran, Callum Jones, and Tom Clare in recent episodes of the ITV2 show.

Steel found herself under fire for her behaviour on the show after several clips showing her connections with the different contestants were played during the PDA Awards – sparking criticism online.

A statement posted to her Instagram stories said: “Love Island is an amazing TV show and we have loved watching this series as much as everybody else.

“The last few episodes have been difficult for us to watch, but what’s far worse is the hate Georgia is receiving online.

“It is a TV show and everyone has their opinions, please remember it’s not real life!

“Sending vile threats and nasty messages and comments is totally unacceptable. Trolling is not OK.

“Georgia is a daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend, and these hurtful comments will not only devastate her when she leaves the villa but also deeply hurt those around her.

“For the messages of love, support and kindness we see you and we thank you.”

A representative from ITV has been contacted for comment.

Love Island: All Stars continues on ITV2 and ITVX.