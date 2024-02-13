Gavin & Stacey set to return for Christmas special – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gavin & Stacey set to return for Christmas special – reports

By Press Association
James Corden, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne and Ruth Jones starred in hit show Gavin & Stacey (Tom Jackson/BBC/PA)
Beloved British sitcom Gavin & Stacey is reportedly set to return to the BBC for a Christmas special, five years on from a dramatic cliffhanger.

Created by James Corden and Ruth Jones, the comedy followed the two titular characters, played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, as they pursued a relationship across Essex and Wales.

The show ran for three series from 2007 to 2010, returning in 2019 for a festive special which ended with an unanswered marriage proposal.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2019
Ruth Jones, who played Nessa Jenkins, and James Corden, who was Neil ‘Smithy’ Smith, wrote and starred in Gavin & Stacey (Tom Jackson/BBC/PA)

At the climax of the episode, Nessa, played by Jones, got down on one knee to propose to Smithy, played by Corden, but viewers did not get to hear his response.

The pair had an on-off relationship and even had a baby together.

The show also starred Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin’s mother Pam and father Mick while Melanie Walters and Rob Brydon portrayed Stacey’s widowed mother Gwen and her eccentric uncle Bryn.

During its time it graduated from BBC Three to BBC One and picked up multiple accolades including both Bafta and British Comedy Awards.

The Christmas special in 2019 picked up 10 years after the previous instalment and revealed that Gavin and Stacey now have three children, while Smithy and Nessa were successfully co-parenting their son, Neil.

National Television Awards 2020 – Press Room – London
Gavin & Stacey won the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020 (Ian West/PA)

It scored the highest overnight Christmas ratings in 12 years, attracting an average audience of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest festive special since Christmas Day 2008.

By the New Year, it had been viewed by 17.1 million people, making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.

The special also went on to win the impact award at the National Television Awards in 2020.

Corden became friends with his co-star and co-creator Jones after they both appeared in the ITV drama Fat Friends.

US outlet Deadline has reported that the sitcom is set to film a new episode over the summer with the plan to air it at Christmas, five years on from the last special.

It has claimed that the series is in development/pre-production stages currently and that it will be produced by Steve Coogan’s Baby Cow, Jones’ Tidy Productions and Fulwell 73, which is co-owned by Corden.

The BBC declined to comment.