Adele Roberts lands highest score of Dancing On Ice so far this series

By Press Association
Daning On Ice contestant Adele Roberts (Ian West/PA)
Adele Roberts has secured the highest score of Dancing On Ice so far this series after a night of top marks.

The radio DJ received 39 points out of 40 for her elegant routine with her partner Mark Hanretty to You’re My World by Jane McDonald.

Sunday’s show saw the contestants step up their game in the hope of making it to the semi-final next week, with a number of performers claiming the highest score title throughout the night until Roberts came out on top at the end.

Roberts became emotional after getting the score as Hanretty praised her as an “incredible” woman.

The 44-year-old previously said she decided to compete on the ITV show because she has her “life back” after undergoing treatment for bowel cancer and announcing in June 2022 that she was cancer-free.

Judge Christopher Dean said the routine had “everything I want to see in a performance” including “passion” and “connection” between the pair.

Guest judge Johnny Weir said the performance had a “beguiling quality” to it as he praised Roberts as the “strongest skater in this contest” in relation to basic ability.

Olympian Greg Rutherford and Love Island contestant Amber Davies both secured a score of 38 for their performances.

The retired athlete and his skating partner Vanessa James transported viewers back to the 1990s in co-ordinated all-white outfits as they danced to Bye Bye Bye by Nsync.

Judge Oti Mabuse praised them for being “daring” with their moves, which included a challenging side levitation lift.

Weir said he rewarded the routine a perfect 10 as he felt they were “attacking the ice” while taking on “difficult elements”.

Reality star Davies attempted the first one-arm rotating layout on the show to secure her top mark.

For her routine with her skating partner Simon Senecal to Waterloo by Abba, they donned co-ordinated blue 70s-inspired outfits.

Weir said he “loved it” as he felt it was “electric and exuberant”.

Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire landed a score of 37.5 after performing a number of dramatic lifts, including one which saw him spin his partner Vanessa Bauer while just holding her hand and ankle, to Genie In A Bottle by Christina Aguilera.

Dean praised the pair as the “ones to beat right now” as he complimented them for giving the audience “diverse skating” each week.

He encouraged Nazaire to work on his expression to secure a perfect 10 from him.

Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards opened the show by embracing his inner pop star as he skated to One Direction’s hit What Makes You Beautiful.

Dressed in a black and red checked shirt, the former Olympic ski jumper performed a rotating knee slide and twirls with his partner Vicky Ogden to secure a score of 33.5 – his highest of the series so far.

Mabuse thought it was a “brilliant” way to open as she felt it was “entertaining”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.