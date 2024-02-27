Mark Blundell and Richard Hammond relive near-fatal car crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Mark Blundell and Richard Hammond relive near-fatal car crashes

By Press Association
Richard Hammond relived his near-fatal car crash (Ross Tomkins/Alamy/PA)
Richard Hammond relived his near-fatal car crash (Ross Tomkins/Alamy/PA)

Mark Blundell and Richard Hammond have recalled the sounds that trigger them after surviving near-fatal car crashes.

Former British Formula One driver Blundell suffered a break failure while on a track in Rio de Janeiro in 1996, crashing into a wall at 196mph.

Ex-Top Gear host Hammond sustained serious head injuries and was left in a coma for two weeks after he crashed a jet-powered dragster at nearly 320mph in 2006.

Sailing – Clipper Round the World Race Preview – St Katharine Docks
Former Formula One driver Mark Blundell (Scott Heavey/PA)

“So I was conscious throughout the whole thing,” Blundell told the Who We Are Now With Izzy And Richard Hammond podcast.

“The only thing that really sticks in my mind was the noise because of the impact of a car hitting concrete and that’s the thing that actually like rattled my brain.”

Hammond, who was also conscious during his crash almost two decades ago, said he refuses to fly jet engines because the sound serves as a trigger.

“I fly helicopters but I don’t like flying jet rangers, because the way they start sounds exactly the same way that the jet car started,” he said.

The pair said they both felt their time had come during the crashes.

“When people talk about everything slows down… it didn’t slow down,” Blundell said.

“It was real time and it was me panicking to understand what I could do, I tried to hit my teammate, missed him, because I knew that hitting the concrete at that speed I was going to die.

“I hit the concrete, bent the wheel in half, like all the crazy things you hear about, kids picking up cars because their parents are trapped underneath.

“But actually, it was the split moment of numbers up.”

Hammond
The jet car as it crashes with TV presenter Richard Hammond inside (BBC/PA)

Hammond said he felt “totally the same”.

“I was completely calm, I’d done everything I could do,” he said.

“I’ve pulled the parachute, I’d steered, braked, it was going upside down, there’s no roof and I thought ‘Oh, checking out now’.

“No panic at that point, panic had gone, I’d done everything.”

Blundell agreed: “Yep numbers up.”

Who We Are Now With Izzy And Richard Hammond is a Global podcast available to listen to on all podcast platforms.