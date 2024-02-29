Larry David leads stars remembering Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian Richard Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Larry David leads stars remembering Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian Richard Lewis

By Press Association
Richard Lewis, left, and Larry David in a scene from Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (John P Johnson/HBO/PA)
Larry David was among those remembering Curb Your Enthusiasm star Richard Lewis for being the “rare combination” of funny and sweet, following his death aged 76.

The US comedian and actor, who announced he had been living with Parkinson’s disease last year, died “peacefully” at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham told the PA news agency.

Lewis’ wife Joyce Lapinsky also sent a message of thanks for “all the love, friendship and support” during this time.

Richard Lewis, left, with Larry David in a scene from Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm (John P Johnson/HBO/PA)

Lewis rose to fame in the 1980s and became well-known for his self-deprecating humour, later starring alongside David in Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO, where he played a semi-fictionalised version of himself.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David said in a statement given to PA.

“He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest.

“But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

A spokesperson from HBO also described Lewis’ “comedic brilliance, wit and talent” as unmatched.

Comedian Richard Lewis attends an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles (Alex Gallardo/AP/PA)

For decades, Lewis was a regular performer in clubs and on late-night TV and played the reliably neurotic Prince John in Mel Brooks’ Robin Hood: Men In Tights.

He re-introduced himself to a new generation opposite David in Curb Your Enthusiasm which first premiered in 1999, alongside TV star Cheryl Hines – who played David’s wife.

“When I was young I had the biggest crush on Richard Lewis,” Hines said in an Instagram post.