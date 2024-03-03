Amber Davies gets top score in Dancing On Ice semi-final

Amber Davies received the top score from the judges in the Dancing On Ice semi-final.

The celebrities were all hoisted into the air with wires for the semi final of the ITV competition.

Davies raised her professional skater Simon Proulx-Senecal above the rink while dressed in a pink fairy-tale dress, as she skated to Taylor Swift’s Wildest Dreams.

She performed rotating lifts and somersaults and they were given a top score of 40 points from the four judges.

Ashley Banjo said: “It was close to perfection,” and Christopher Dean said he would have given a “higher score” if 10 was not the limit.

“I don’t know where to start, that was so beautiful,” Oti Mabuse said.

Elsewhere, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas failed to achieve top scores.

Vanessa Bauer and Miles Nazaire (Ian West/PA)

Nazaire performed to Michael Buble’s Feeling Good with professional Vanessa Bauer, and was awarded 36.5 points by the judges.

While hovering in the air, he carried Bauer and balanced her on his skates.

Judge Oti Mabuse called their “connection undeniable”, but Nazaire’s posture prevented him receiving a top score.

“I think performance was the note that you keep getting but I think you really commanded out there,” Banjo told them.

Thomas’ fun aerobatic dance to Robbie Williams’ Ain’t That A Kick In The Head? earned him 38 points, his highest of the series.

Banjo said he “loved it” as the story was “creative” and inspired by old Hollywood.

The judge has returned to the series after he “ripped his leg” while on tour as the leader of the dance troupe Diversity.

Ryan Thomas and Amani Fancy (Ian West/PA)

He has been replaced in recent weeks by US figure skater Johnny Weir.

Earlier, the contestants were tasked with dance skating to AC/DC’s Highway To Hell without their professional partners.

Both Adele Roberts and Davies were lifted into the air by their fellow contestants.

Judge Christopher Dean announced the winner as Greg Rutherford, who took an early win with five points.

This left Davies on one point, Roberts on two points, Thomas on three points and Nazaire with four points.