MasterChef to celebrate 20th series with ‘most extraordinary challenges’

MasterChef contestants will embark on a set of old and new “extraordinary” challenges as the long-running cooking show celebrates its 20th series.

The BBC One programme, in which John Torode and Gregg Wallace look to discover the UK’s best amateur cook, will include a trip to Singapore and see the return of some recognisable faces as the semi-finalists serve 15 former champions.

Wallace said: “This is when the wave of ambition hits the rock of reality for these amateur cooks – and we are putting them through the most extraordinary challenges we’ve ever seen.

MasterChef is set for its 20th series on BBC One (BBC/ShineTV)

“This show means business and we’re so lucky to be able to see the level of cooking inch higher and higher each year.

“John (Torode) and I are so happy to be part of a wonderful MasterChef community and, each series, welcome new ambitious cooks to show us what they can do.

“2024 will be a celebration of the talent emerging from the country’s home kitchens – this year and from our time on MasterChef so far – I cannot wait.”

Torode said: “I can hardly believe that we are into the 20th series of this unbelievably brilliant show.

“It’s such a point of pride and celebration.

“I believe food brings people together and every year we’re fortunate enough to be able to help incredibly talented, hard-working people realise their dream and indulge themselves in the joy that is MasterChef.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace (BBC/ShineTV)

“This year is so exciting, with tough tests, incredible challenges and passionate cooks – as always.

“Twenty years on, MasterChef continues to show if you have a dream, just go for it.

“The competition gets stronger and more exciting every year. Thanks for watching me and Mr Wallace.

“I hope you enjoy watching this 20th series as much as we’ve enjoyed making it.

“Maybe it could be you next year… don’t be shy, apply.”

The show will begin with four weeks of heats in which competitors will attempt to make their mark on the judges.

They will take part in two new challenges in the hopes of earning their MasterChef apron.

The first task, basic to brilliant, involves taking an everyday ingredient and turning it into something spectacular, while the invention test requires creating a plate of food based around one ingredient such as trout or quail.

Those who remain following these tasks will show off their style in two courses served to three familiar faces who have previously starred in MasterChef episodes.

The quarter-final brief will be set by a group of critics and chefs, and after this the competitors will get the opportunity to step inside a professional kitchen and deliver lunch service for two top London restaurants – Nessa and Joia.

Semi-finalists will cater for an event celebrating MasterChef’s legacy and look to impress Swedish chef Niklas Ekstedt.

Gregg Wallace is a judge on the BBC One show (Yui Mok/PA)

The final four will travel to Singapore and cook for an exclusive guest list of top chefs in Singapore, including MasterChef Singapore judge Damian D’Silva at The Fullerton Bay Hotel.

Back in London the foursome will take on chef’s table at Le Gavroche, before it closes, under the watchful eye of past MasterChef: The Professionals judge Michel Roux Jr.

After one of them is sent home the three remaining chefs will be tasked with producing their best three dishes for Torode and Wallace before one is crowned the 20th MasterChef champion.

MasterChef launched in 2005, serving as a revamped version of the original 1990 series on the BBC which aired for 11 years and was hosted by broadcaster Loyd Grossman.

The 20th series of MasterChef will begin on April 1 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.