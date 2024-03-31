David Beckham and Stacey Solomon among stars wishing fans a happy Easter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Beckham and Stacey Solomon among stars wishing fans a happy Easter

By Press Association
David Beckham wished a happy Easter (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Beckham wished a happy Easter (Victoria Jones/PA)

David Beckham and Stacey Solomon were among the famous faces wishing their social media followers a happy Easter on Sunday.

Actors Michelle Pfeiffer, Keke Palmer, Jessica Alba, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Gwyneth Paltrow also posted about their Easter festivities over the weekend.

Former England footballer Beckham, 48, uploaded a selection of photos to Instagram, including one of him and his wife Victoria wearing matching bunny ears.

“Happy Easter from us all”, he said.

Victoria and David were also photographed with their children, next to the sea, and in another picture Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham, held up Victoria’s boot.

The fashion designer and Spice Girl, 49, broke her foot in a gym accident in February and has been wearing a boot ever since.

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon, who is married to former EastEnders star Joe Swash, said their family enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at their home, Pickle Cottage.

For the hunt Solomon, 34, wore a checked dress and straw-look hat while Swash, 42, dressed up in a bunny costume.

Solomon said: “Happy Easter everyone lots of love from the Easter bunny and his award winning wife.

“Joe you are just the best dad in the world.

“We are so lucky to have you. Our very own kids entertainer.”

To her followers she added: “Hope you’ve had a lovely day with your people.”

Elsewhere American actress and singer Palmer, 30, wore a white outfit and bunny ears for some professional photos of herself and son Leodis.

She said: “Happy Easter from me and my little boy and a Happy Resurrection Day.

She added: “The world can be cold but it’s the only place we can share in this human experience.

“And the love we have for our loved ones gives us an unbelievable will and excitement to survive and thrive.

“Leo my son, life is so much better with you in it!”

Also posting was former glamour model Katie Price who said she was having Easter dinner with her family.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Gemma Collins also wished fans a happy Easter and posted photos of her “Easter preparations”.

American actress Mindy Kaling said she and her children had an indoor egg hunt because of the rain.

She said: “Happy Easter everyone! 7:01AM indoor egg hunt because of the rain!

“Thank goodness the Easter bunny had keys to the house and hid her eggs inside!”