Peter Andre and wife Emily welcome their third child together

Peter Andre has announced the arrival of his “very healthy” third child with wife Emily MacDonagh.

The Mysterious Girl singer, who married doctor MacDonagh in 2015, shared a picture of his newborn daughter at “just minutes old” on social media.

“We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family,” the 51-year-old said on Instagram.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday April 2 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.”

Andre said the newborn baby had been “spoilt with cuddles” from his seven-year-old son, Theo, and daughter, Amelia, 10, whom he shares with MacDonagh, and 18-year-old son Junior and daughter Princess, 16 – whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

He described all four children as being “in love with their new little sister”.

“As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Only thing is … she has no name yet. Help,” he said.

Andre also thanked the “incredible” doctors, midwives and staff at the Musgrove Park Hospital, Taunton, Somerset, as well as thanking MacDonagh’s parents “whom I adore”.

He added: “I’m so happy. Just off to hold her.”

Among those sending their well wishes was former Strictly Come Dancing star, Ola Jordan, TV star Vanessa Feltz, and former The Only Way Is Essex star, Amy Childs.

It comes after the couple announced their pregnancy news in October last year.