Jane McDonald reflects on deaths of her partner and mother: It never leaves you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jane McDonald reflects on deaths of her partner and mother: It never leaves you

By Press Association
Jane McDonald appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday (Ian West/PA)
Jane McDonald appeared on ITV’s Lorraine on Friday (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter and singer Jane McDonald has said the grief “never leaves you” as she reflected on the loss of her husband and mother.

In December 2018, the performer revealed on X, formerly Twitter, that her mother had died and in 2021 her partner Eddie Rothe died aged 67 following a battle with lung cancer.

On Friday, the 61-year-old appeared on ITV show Lorraine to promote her upcoming With All My Love 2024 Tour, due to start in October, which includes a song written in tribute to her mother.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Eddie Rothe and Jane McDonald (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Discussing her grief, McDonald said: “You have to find your way of dealing with it, it’s not easy, it never leaves you either.

“Everybody thinks ‘Oh, she’s back on track’.

“No, it never leaves you, I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like.

“Because you can go that way (gesturing with her hands) or you can go that way and I choose to go the positive way and it’s not always easy and if you have a bad day that’s fine, have a bad day.

“But in general, now I look at my life and I think I’ve got a lot more good days in my life than I have bad days now so I’ve come on leaps and bounds and I think the music and touring again and getting back with my band and writing new stuff again, it’s given me such joy and a purpose.

“My purpose is to go out and entertain.

British Soap Awards 2023 – Salford
Jane McDonald at the British Soap Awards 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)

“And I think once you’ve found your purpose in life everything just comes together and I feel my purpose now is to get back on that stage.”

Reflecting on her time with Rothe, she added: “I had the most amazing 13 years with this man, and that’s what I think of, how lucky I am and how blessed I’ve been to have that time with him and know real love, so I’m blessed.”

McDonald and Rothe first dated as teenagers before rekindling their romance decades later after a chance meeting on the set of This Morning.

It was recently announced that McDonald would star in the West End panto Robin Hood, coming to the London Palladium in December 2024.

“I am really looking forward to it, it should be good fun,” she said on Lorraine.