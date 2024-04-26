Inquiry launched into BBC World Service funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inquiry launched into BBC World Service funding

By Press Association
An inquiry has been launched on the future funding of the BBC World Service (Lucy North/PA)
An inquiry has been launched into the future funding of the BBC World Service.

The international broadcaster, owned and operated by the corporation, is predominantly funded by the UK licence fee but receives additional grant funding of £104.4 million from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The House of Commons’ International Development Committee (IDC) has called for the inquiry, which will focus on the BBC’s influence as a soft power and look to establish whether increased Government support is needed.

Under the current support package, the BBC World Service has agreed not to close any language services, but this condition is set to be lifted in 2025.

The news service currently broadcasts in more than 40 languages in countries across Latin America, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Last month BBC director-general Tim Davie said the World Service is “uniquely valuable and globally important”.

Speaking at a Royal Television Society (RTS) event in London, Mr Davie added: “We cannot keep asking UK Licence Fee payers to invest in it when we face cuts to UK services.

“We will need to discuss a long-term funding solution for the World Service that comes from central government budgets. Even in the short term, we will need more help.

“Russia and China are investing hard, and not properly funding one of the UK’s most valuable soft power assets makes no sense economically or culturally”.

Director general of the BBC Tim Davie says the World Service will need help in both the long- and short-term (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

The BBC launched its World Service, then called Empire Service, on December 19 1932.

It provides services in English and other languages on TV, radio and digital platforms.

On April 1 2014, the BBC assumed responsibility for funding the World Service from the FCDO, then called the FCO, and since then the majority of its funding has come from the licence fee.

Written submissions need to be made to the committee by May 20.

The BBC has been approached for comment.