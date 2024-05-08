Piers Morgan to interview woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s real life Martha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Piers Morgan to interview woman thought to be Baby Reindeer’s real life Martha

By Press Association
Piers Morgan is interviewing Fiona Harvey (James Manning/PA)
The woman believed to be the inspiration behind the character Martha in hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer will “set the record straight” in her first TV interview with Piers Morgan.

In the drama series, inspired by the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Richard Gadd, his character Donny is stalked by a woman called Martha after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

Following its release viewers have tried to track down the real Martha.

Fiona Harvey has come forward as the inspiration behind the character and told The Scottish Sun: “He’s (Gadd) come up with this character called Martha and he has put me right in the frame.”

According to the outlet Ms Harvey has denied stalking Gadd.

On X, Morgan wrote: “The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show.

“Fiona Harvey wants to have her say and ‘set the record straight’.

“Is she a psycho stalker?

“Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored.”

The trailer text for the interview reads: “The ‘real Martha’ from Baby Reindeer tomorrow on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“sent from my ihpone.”

Piers Morgan will interview Fiona Harvey on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Yui Mok/PA)

In Baby Reindeer, the misspelled “ihpone” for iPhone, which appears on screen when Martha sends Donny a message, reveals that she is not actually emailing from an Apple device.

When viewers began to speculate over the real people who inspired the events behind the series, Gadd, 34, posted a message to his Instagram story.

He said: “Hi everyone, people I love, have worked with, and admire… are unfairly getting caught up in speculation.

“Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be.

“That’s not the point of our show.”

The interview will air on May 9 at 8pm on Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube.