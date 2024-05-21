Damian Lewis and Martin Freeman present prizes at Prince’s Trust Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Damian Lewis and Martin Freeman present prizes at Prince’s Trust Awards

By Press Association
Damian Lewis and Alison Mosshart attending The Prince’s Trust Awards. (Ian West/PA)
British actors Damian Lewis and Martin Freeman have presented prizes at the Prince’s Trust Awards.

Homeland star Lewis, who went to the event with US musician Alison Mosshart, read a letter to the audience from the trust’s founder, the King, at the 20th event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Tuesday.

Prizes were presented to young people by Lewis, Sherlock actor Freeman, former Love Island contestant Tasha Ghouri, Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly and broadcaster Fearne Cotton.

The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx and Homesense Awards
Martin Freeman at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

The ceremony “shines a light on the inspirational stories of young people, volunteers and those who support their wider communities”.

It was hosted by trust ambassadors McPartlin and Donnelly and featured a performance by singer Pixie Lott.

The King will congratulate the winners during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The Homesense young achiever award was given to single mum-of-four Cherelle, 31, from Birmingham, who became a healthcare assistant after attending a Prince’s Trust NHS programme.

Presenting the award, Grammy-winning American rapper, singer and actor Eve said: “Cherelle is amazing. She has battled so much to get to where she is now and is a true role model to her daughters, showing them strength, ambition, humour and warmth.

The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx and Homesense Awards
Tasha Ghouri (Ian West/PA)

“Cherelle – just keep doing what you’re doing. I truly believe you have a great future ahead of you.”

Cherelle said: “It’s an amazing feeling. I still can’t believe I’ve won an award. My girls are so proud of me, which means the world.”

Among other winners was Amina, who supports migrant, asylum seeker and refugee communities in Liverpool as the co-founder of Migrant Artists’ Mutual Aid (MAMA); Paul, from Northern Ireland, who reformed himself after an arrest to support his family through a job; and Tyson, 26, who runs his own music production company.

India-based Arti, who used part-time roles as a maid to support her daughter, was given the Amal Clooney women’s empowerment award by Prince’s Trust ambassador for enterprise and make-up retailer Charlotte Tilbury.

The Prince’s Trust and TKMaxx and Homesense Awards
Charlotte Tilbury (Ian West/PA)

A Prince’s Trust International programme, supported by the Aga Khan Foundation, introduced Arti to the state government’s Pink Rickshaw campaign, an initiative to provide rickshaws for female passengers, with female drivers.

TK Maxx and Homesense have been partners of the Prince’s Trust for 10 years.