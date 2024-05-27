Anthony McPartlin jokes Britain’s Got Talent judges didn’t send baby gifts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anthony McPartlin jokes Britain’s Got Talent judges didn’t send baby gifts

By Press Association
Anthony McPartlin jokes Britain’s Got Talent judges didn’t send baby gifts (Peter Byrne/PA)
Britain’s Got Talent co-host Anthony McPartlin praised Simon Cowell live on-air for his gift after the birth of his son Wilder, before quipping he was “still waiting” for gifts from judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli.

The first live semi-final kicked off on Monday and saw South African opera singer Innocent Masuku and South Korean taekwondo group Ssaulabi Performance Troupe voted through to Sunday’s final.

The pair will compete with the winners of the semi-finals from the rest of the week for the £250,000 prize and a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

“It’s finally here, the live semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent,” McPartlin said in a footage shown at the beginning of the show.

Co-presenter Donnelly said: “Shall we check the checklist, make sure we’ve got everything.

“Nappies, baby wipes – hang on this is your list.”

The pair found the correct checklist, ticking off a “brilliant audience”, the “greatest red carpet in the history of red carpets” and “top notch talent”.

After the duo introduced the judges to the audience, judge Cowell said: “By the way, can I just say congratulations to you Ant.

“I really am happy,” to which the crowd cheered loudly.

Britains Got Talent
Anthony McPartlin and Simon Cowell (Matt Crossick/PA)

McPartlin said: “I know you are, I can tell.

“Thank you for your lovely gift – judges still waiting on yours.”

Cowell said: “It’s from all of us.”

“It was signed by you, not them,” McPartlin joked.

During the ITV talent show, the duo’s golden buzzer act Ssaulabi Performance Troupe appeared on stage to widespread acclaim, and were later voted through to the final.

“I thought I was proud when me son was born, but now how proud am I now,” McPartlin quipped.

A fortnight ago, the TV presenter announced his wife Anne-Marie Corbett had welcomed their first child.

McPartlin and Corbett were married in 2021 in a ceremony in a rural church in Hampshire.