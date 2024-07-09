Katarina Johnson-Thompson reveals she felt ‘scared to be too muscly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katarina Johnson-Thompson reveals she felt ‘scared to be too muscly’

By Press Association
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Team GB athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson has revealed she went through a phase where she was “scared to be too muscly”.

The heptathlete, 31, who speaks about body image in her upcoming memoir Unbroken, told British Vogue: “I got myself into a really negative headspace.

“Being in elite sport, you don’t see puppy fat and I was still a teenager – I still had the chubby cheeks. After the body fat thing, I went through a phase when I was scared to be too muscly.

“You’re comparing yourself to women who are at the top of their game and you’re like, ‘I don’t look like that’.”

In 2023, Johnson-Thompson won a heptathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest and described the win as “so much sweeter”, given she was not expected to medal.

“It is maybe my favourite moment of my career,” she said.

“And I went to a Beyonce concert – I know I sound mental, but she looked at me and I dropped my phone.

“When I think of last summer, I don’t even think of Budapest sometimes, I just think of the Renaissance tour.”

The athlete also reflected on her friendship with fellow Liverpudlian – Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

“Me and Jodie are in two different worlds,” she said.

“Any time I’m with Jodie, I don’t even think about people looking at me – I’m protective of her, almost.”

Johnson-Thompson, who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 due to injury and the European Athletics Championships in Rome last month as a precautionary measure, will be competing at the Olympics in Paris this summer.

She said: “I do feel that everyone is rooting for me, because they’ve seen the traumatic things, but I want to reclaim the image of myself.”

She added: “I struggled in 2022, thinking that I was past my best. Now I’m feeling like I’m at my best because of all the experiences that I’ve had. I feel like I can go on.”

See the full feature in the August issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from July 16.