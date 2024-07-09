TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon

By Press Association
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

TV stars Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham were pictured laughing and joking with Princess Beatrice of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as the rain poured on day nine of the championships.

Golden Globe winner Dunham debuted a new hairstyle, dying her brunette locks black and cutting a fringe, after recently shining a spotlight on living with Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome on social media.

Dunham, who created, wrote and starred in the award-winning TV series Girls, appeared at Wimbledon alongside Fry, after the pair starred in the film Treasure earlier this year.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Michael McIntyre and Stephen Fry in the royal box on day nine of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sat on the other side of broadcaster Fry was comedian Michael McIntyre sporting a navy suit, as the pair were pictured laughing and joking behind Beatrice and AELTC chair Deborah Jevans.

The ninth day of the championships saw spectators wrapped up in waterproof ponchos and sheltering under umbrellas as the rain fell.

Among those braving the weather was actress Sienna Miller and her partner Oli Green, who were pictured shielding themselves from the weather under a branded umbrella.

Wimbledon 2024 – Day Nine – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Sienna Miller and Oli Green (Aaron Chown/PA)

The American-born actress, who grew up in England, most recently starred in Oscar-winner Kevin Costner’s western epic Horizon: An American Saga.

Miller and Green were seated in the royal box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, alongside broadcaster Adrian Chiles and Sir Cliff Richard – who returned after appearing on day two of the competition.

TV presenter Myleene Klass, Love Island star Olivia Attwood and Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin also attended the championships on Tuesday.