Tom Cruise got audience ‘riled up’ during Twisters premiere, says Glen Powell

US actor Glen Powell said Tom Cruise was “laughing louder than anyone and cheering” after his surprise appearance during the London premiere of new film Twisters.

In the film, Powell stars opposite British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones as rival forces who come together to try to predict and possibly tame intense storms in central Oklahoma, with other cast mates including Anthony Ramos and Kiernan Shipka.

Among those at the European premiere at Cineworld in Leicester Square was Mission Impossible star Cruise, who became close friends with Powell during the 2022 production of the Top Gun sequel.

“TC showed up, it was a pretty wild night,” Powell told BBC’s The One Show.

“I mean the fun part was that Tom was next to me, Daisy was right behind me, Tony (Ramos) is right in front of me and for every second of this movie, Tom was just so excited for all of us.

“He’s turning around to Daisy being like ‘that was great’. It is such a cool quality, he is such a rare individual who just really roots for everybody.

“But really roots for people that want to entertain audiences, and this movie is really all about that. This is a big summer blockbuster and it delivers in every way.

“To experience that with an audience and Tom, I mean he was like getting the audience riled up, he was laughing louder than anyone and cheering, it was great.”

Cruise posted a photograph with Powell at the premiere, captioning it: “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”, while Powell uploaded the same picture to Instagram, writing: “When your wingman follows you into the storm…”.

Meanwhile, Edgar-Jones said the film “really feels like a new chapter” from the original 1996 film starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton – a storm-chasing couple who reunite to track a storm.

“It was really exciting to dive back into the world of storm chasing with all the technology we now have,” she told The One Show.

On filming in Oklahoma, she added: “It wasn’t the most comfortable filming experience.”

"It wasn't the most comfortable filming experience!"@DaisyEdgarJones talks shooting in challenging conditions in new blockbuster, #Twisters 🌪️ More on #TheOneShow, live now 👉 https://t.co/h5vc6ns3w4 pic.twitter.com/4ZWtso3r7u — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) July 9, 2024

And In The Heights actor Ramos, who plays Javi in the film, said while he has been in England promoting the film, he went to watch his friend Danny Bayne in the Fawlty Towers play during the England Euros quarter-final.

HE added: “They couldn’t start the show because everyone was on their phones watching the game and clapping every time the penalty kicks (were taken).

“It was crazy, the crew kept coming out bringing the signs with the no phone (symbol).”

Twisters is set for release on July 17 in the UK.