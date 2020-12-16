SPONSORED: 12 Charities of Christmas – Mikeysline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

In the run-up to Christmas (between 13th and 24th December) we bring you a different charity that needs your help at this time of year, as part of our dedicated 12 Charities of Christmas campaign…

Mikeysline

Mikeysline was founded in late 2015 after a number of suicides occurred in the Highland area. A lot has happened over the past five years, with Mikeysline supporting those in need across the Highlands from the outset.

The organisation runs two services: a text-based support system, which includes SMS, Facebook Messenger, Webchat and Twitter, and The Hive, a crisis centre with appointments and drop-in services available in Inverness City Centre.

People struggle on a daily basis with a multitude of emotional and mental health difficulties, yet only a fraction of people feel able to talk about it. Mikeysline is here to rectify that.

The Hive is the Highland’s first out of hours drop-in crisis centre, which now also offers appointments. It is open every evening, based at 19 Academy Street.

Whether you are feeling anxious, stressed, depressed or feel as if things are spiralling out of control and need urgent support, The Hive is there to listen and offer confidential, non-judgemental support.

Organisation goals:

· Help fight the Highland wide problem of chronic loneliness

· Provide a light in the dark for those in the depths of depression

· Offer a distraction from thoughts leaning towards self-harm

· Tackle head on the staggering rate of suicide in the Highlands

“We’re here for you; always contact Mikey line for support.”

If you need someone to talk to, text 07786 20 77 55, or reach out via messenger, webchat or twitter – Sun-Thurs 6pm – 10pm, Fri-Sat 7pm-7am.

Or visit The Hive, 19 Academy Street, Inverness – Sun-Thurs 6pm-10pm & Fri-Sat 6pm-11pm.

