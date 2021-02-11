Strong interest in P&J business breakfast event shining a light on M&A

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Sandler, is at the heart of a lot of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity around the world and one of its Aberdeen-based bosses is looking forward to taking part in an M&A-focused online event next week.

Managing director Nick Dalgarno is one of three speakers lined up for The Press and Journal Business Breakfast, being held in association with law firm Ledingham Chalmers from 8-9am on Friday February 19.

Mr Dalgarno, 48, joined Simmons in 2003 from offshore logistics company Asco, where he was vice-president for commercial and legal work.

He previously worked as a corporate lawyer specialising in oil service M&A deals at Paull and Williamsons.

The former Robert Gordon’s College pupil started his professional career as a trainee with Maclay Murray and Spens after a law degree at Glasgow University and a diploma in legal practice from Aberdeen University.

Simmons is an investment bank specialising in finance for the global energy industry. It offers M&A advisory, capital markets execution, institutional sales and investment research services globally.

The business, then called Simmons & Co, was itself the subject of a major M&A deal in 2015 when it was taken over by US-based Piper Jaffray. The transaction was worth £90 million.

Top line-up

Next week’s virtual business breakfast also features Ledingham Chalmers partner Rod Hutchison and Gordon Steele, head of deals at Anderson Anderson & Brown.

The top line-up will look back on a muted year for M&A in 2020, as Covid-19 put the brakes on a raft of potential deals involving north-east businesses, and discuss the likely trends in the market for 2021 and beyond.

It is our first such event of the year and coincides with an M&A-themed supplement in The P&J the same day.

Last week’s official launch prompted a flurry of interest from people eager to hear the views of Mr Dalgarno and Mr Hutchison.

Interest is likely to be further piqued following the recent addition of Mr Steele to the roster.

Places at the prestigious event can be secured by registering for free at www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk