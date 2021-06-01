Port of Nigg hailed as ‘standout facility’ as Global signs floating wind agreement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Global Energy Group (GEG) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate with a partnership planning a new floating wind development off the north-east coast.

Described as a “stepping stone” between demonstrator schemes and commercial developments, the 200 megawatt (MW) Salamander project is being developed by a joined venture formed by Irish firm Simply Blue Energy (SBE) and Subsea 7.

Project director Adrian de Andres said the MoU with Inverness-based GEG, which owns the Port of Nigg on the Cromarty Firth, would give it access to the “expertise of one of the standout fabrication and marshalling facilities in Scotland.”

The signing of the agreement followed six months of “broad engagement” with Scottish supply chain companies by the Salamander team.

Under the MoU, GEG will “collaborate in the design, development and execution planning of the project.”

© Supplied

Iain Sinclair, GEG’s head of renewables and energy transition said: “We believe this partnership with the Salamander project will enhance GEG’s position as a world leader for floating wind fabrication and assembly ‘stepping-stone’ projects like Salamander are important for the Scottish energy transition supply chain.

“They ensure that local content can be realised in floating wind commercial projects and collaborations like this are a further positive step towards achieving the UK Government’s 60% local content ambition from the Offshore Wind Sector Deal.”

Mr de Andres said: “This partnership between the Salamander project and GEG materialises the project’s commitment to the Scottish supply chain.

We are focused on adapting our project so that we can maximise the potential for local jobs in assembly and manufacturing.

“The signing of this collaboration agreement will enable the Salamander team to have access to the expertise of one of the standout fabrication and marshalling facilities within Scotland.”

The launch of the Salamander joint venture was announced in March. The exact site for the project has not been revealed by SBE, which is part of the Cork-based Simply Blue Group, or global energy services giant Subsea 7.