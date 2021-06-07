Azets adds associate director to its growing Aberdeen team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Accountancy firm Azets has announced the appointment of Matthew Allan as an associate director, based in its Aberdeen office.

Mr Allan joined the company from Anderson Anderson and Brown, where he was a senior manager and a member of both its food and drink and family business teams.

Azets said he is one of Scotland’s leading experts in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice (UKGAAP). Mr Allan will be based with the firm’s audit team.

Regional managing partner, David Booth, said: “We are delighted that Matthew has decided to join Azets from AAB. His technical expertise and sector experience was exactly what we were looking for as we look to grow our audit service line across the north-east of Scotland.

“Matthew will play a key role as we grow the business and a central role in the day to day running of our audit service line. He has the ability to progress quickly within the firm and we are looking forward to welcoming him to our new offices in Albyn Place”.

Last month Azets unveiled plans to double its headcount in Aberdeen over the next five years.

The company, which describes itself as the UK’s largest accountancy firm focused on small and medium-sized enterprises, has moved into 37 Albyn Place – previously home to KPMG’s Aberdeen team – as part of plans which are expected to see its Scottish payroll swell by 250 people between now and 2026.

It previously operated from offices on Carden Place and West Craibstone Street.

With around 4,500 sq ft of open-plan office accommodation, the new site has plenty of room for Azets’ current 50-strong Aberdeen team but also a similar number of new recruits as the firm rolls out its expansion.

Launched in 2020 following a rebrand of accountancy firms including Campbell Dallas, Azets has grown rapidly and now employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland.