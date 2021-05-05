Azets moves into KPMG’s old offices in Aberdeen, aiming to double the size of its Granite City team by 2026

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Accountancy firm Azets has unveiled plans to double its headcount in Aberdeen over the next five years.

Azets, which describes itself as the UK’s largest accountancy firm focused on small and medium-sized enterprises, has moved into 37 Albyn Place – previously home to KPMG’s Aberdeen team – as part of plans which are expected to see its Scottish payroll swell by 250 people between now and 2026.

It previously operated from offices on Carden Place and West Craibstone Street.

Room to grow

With around 4,500sq ft of open-plan office accommodation, the new site has plenty of room for Azets’ current 50-strong Aberdeen team but also a similar number of new recruits as the firm rolls out its expansion.

The ambition to increase the firm’s Scottish business by 50% is expected to see turnover from all eight offices north of the border grow to more than 60%.

A multimillion-pound office investment programme includes a string of refurbishments, as well as new offices in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Peter Gallanagh, chief executive for Scotland and the north, Azets, said: “Office life is changing rapidly and forever, as is the support needed by our clients.

“Digitisation is key to our investment strategy, as clients want top-quality advice and rapid access to information at any given time, and staff want the flexibility and freedom to integrate work with their other commitments.

“Azets is responding by investing in the best WFA (work from anywhere) infrastructure available.”

Acquisitions on their way?

Mr Gallanagh said the firm had launched an internal communications drive to promote mobility within the business, support staff with their career ambitions and “ensure they can access the best opportunities at every level, wherever they may be”.

He added: “Our investment and growth plan is heavily weighted towards organic growth, but we are also looking at further acquisitions, in particular niche firms that could bring an expertise or specialisation that will add value to our extensive public and private sector client base.”

Launched in 2020 following a rebrand of accountancy firms including Campbell Dallas, Azets has grown rapidly and now employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland.

KPMG’s Aberdeen team is now based in plush new city centre offices in Marischal Square.

Azets’ rebrand hailed as “seismic” step forward

Staff promotions at KPMG after the firm moves into MSQ