An Aberdeen-based technology centre initially set up to boost North Sea oil production is being renamed to better reflect its recent “pivot” to emissions-busting endeavours.

OGTC will now be known as the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Its bosses are also on the hunt for new board members and are creating two new “panels” to help the organisation fulfil its goals.

And as it reaches the half-way point of its initial funding cycle, chief executive Colette Cohen said the centre still had a “healthy war chest” for technology that “scratches an itch” with North Sea operators who are serious about decarbonising.

Read the full story on Energy Voice.