New jobs being created to boost tourism revival in Argyll and the Islands

New jobs are being created at Argyll and the Islands Tourism Co-operative (AITC) as part of a three-year drive to help the sector recover from the impact of the Covid crisis.

The destination management organisation (DMO) has secured £350,000 funding from development agency Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) to support the initiative.

HIE said 6.5 new full-time equivalent (FTE) posts were being created at the Oban-based group.

The funding from HIE is aimed at supporting tourism product development and community engagement across the huge area.

AITC chairman, Iain Jurgensen, said: “Tourism in Argyll and the Islands had been growing year on year prior to the onset of Covid-19.

HIE’s investment will enable AITC to significantly increase our work ‘on the ground’ throughout the area, with communities, businesses and sector groups, working together to get tourism back on its feet and equipped to face the future.

“We are excited to be leading this project for the area and look forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration with HIE.”

AITC was formed in 2012 as a cooperative, with its membership drawn from local marketing and sectoral groups, representing around 1,200 business interests.

The organisation is supported by a number of bodies, including VisitScotland, and Argyll and Bute Council.

Enabling and inspiring recovery

The new three-year project will involve a series of initiatives aimed at “inspiring, enabling and delivering destination recovery.”

AITC will provide support and advice to communities looking to improve conditions for visitors.

It will also help tourism businesses ensure they have the skills and knowledge to rebuild their operations and access new markets.

© Paul Campbell

Morag Goodfellow, HIE’s area manager for Argyll and the Islands, said: “Tourism is so important to this area, for the local economy and for rural employment. It is also one of the sectors that has been hardest hit by the pandemic.

“It’s important we do all we can to help the industry recover and that’s what this funding is about.

AITC provides valuable co-ordinated support for businesses and communities involved in providing visitor services. Our funding is about making sure the group is as effective as possible in rebuilding the sector post-Covid.”

The funding is part of £3million approved by HIE last September to support DMOs as part of wider backing for the sector’s recovery.

The agency has recently announced similar initiatives in other areas, including the Outer Hebrides and Cairngorms National Park.