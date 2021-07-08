Finance specialists Hutcheon Mearns opens new Dundee office as part of growth plans across Scotland

Finance advisory specialists Hutcheon Mearns have opened a new office in Dundee to support increased demand for its services.

Their expansion into Dundee and Angus also sees the addition of two new hires and is part of ambitious growth plans across the UK throughout the next three years.

The Aberdeen-based business has completed more roles outwith the Granite City in 2021 than in any year since it was founded in 2015.

Tina Maguire, who has nearly 40 years experience in banking and finance recruitment, joins the team as resourcing manager.

She will specialise in recruiting for finance and accounting roles in Dundee and the surrounding areas across all industry sectors.

Peter Stuart, currently serving as chairman of Montrose Port Authority, chief executive of Montrose Football Club and an operating partner of private equity firm SCF Partners, has taken up the position of non-executive advisor.

Mission to transform finance

Craig Hutcheon, managing director, said: “With an increasing share of business coming from financial hubs across the UK and beyond, there are encouraging signs that we are well-positioned to capitalise on our specialism beyond our local area.

“We’re delighted to welcome Tina and Peter to the team, as their experience will be vital in ensuring we continue to deliver the client experience we are known for and achieve our corporate mission of transforming finance.”

Ms Maguire and Mr Stuart join non-executive advisor Rick Clark.

Based in Dundee, Rick joined the Hutcheon Mearns board in 2016, having spent 15 years as a partner at KPMG before a career as chief financial officer with private equity-backed businesses.

Rick is also a partner in specialist investor Eos Advisory and a trustee of the charity Dundee Heritage Trust.

He said: “I’m pleased to see our expansion continue to gather pace.

“With over 500 projects completed across the financial landscape to date, we have the depth of experience and knowledge required to support our clients and ensure the sustainability of our business.”

Hutcheon Mearns’ team of finance specialists provide people and business advisory services – from business strategy and M&A advice to finance resource solutions – on a permanent or interim basis.