Hotel management scheme ‘inundated’ with hundreds of applicants

A hotel group has been inundated by hundreds of applicants just hours after launching its first graduate management programme.

Crerar Hotels said more than 200 people had applied for just 12 places available on the 18-month training scheme, which promises successful candidates a minimum salary of £25,ooo per year as well as accommodation, meals and other benefits.

Successful recruits are also lured by “projected additional service charge earnings” of around £3,000 – with the promise of a job placement in the area of their choice at the end of the programme.

The firm said it received over 200 applications in 48 hours after they were launched by the firm’s new Crerar Academy skills project.

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, says the response shows that its investment in attracting staff as the industry faces significant skills shortages is having an “impact”. Recently the company announced investment of more than £1 million into staff attraction, retention and development, as well as a tranche of revamped employee benefits

The wealth of emerging talent we have in Scotland [is] just waiting to make its mark on the industry.” Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive, Crerar Hotels

He said: “It’s very clear that our commitments – financial and otherwise – to attracting, retaining and developing the best talent the hospitality industry has to offer, have made quite an impact.

“Not only have we recruited over 50 new team members since unveiling our new employee benefits package and introducing the Crerar Academy; we have been overwhelmed with the response to the call-out for graduates – the first roles to be advertised under the Academy banner.”

The launch of the academy has been useful to the group as the calibre of the candidates has been “incredibly high” he said, which demonstrates “the wealth of emerging talent we have in Scotland, just waiting to make its mark on the industry”.

Challenging the recruitment crisis

He added: “It’s evident that the recruitment crisis is still rumbling on for the wider industry, but we’re making great strides in ensuring that our teams are bolstered with committed, talented employees looking for a rewarding career within a business where hard work and authenticity is truly valued.

“The successful graduate management programme candidates will embark on some of the best training and development on offer along with a first-class benefits package and the opportunity to begin building a real future in the hotel industry – as well as learning their craft in some of Scotland’s most breath-taking locations.”

However the company is still looking for more staff.

Mr Wayne-Wills said: “Whilst we’ve already had a fantastic response, we would urge anyone interested in working with us to reach out.”

The Edinburgh-based Crerar Hotels – owned by west Highland businessman Paddy Crerar – has a portfolio which includes the Deeside Inn in Ballater, the Golf View Inn in Nairn, the Glencoe Inn, Oban Bay Hotel and Thainstone House in Inverurie.