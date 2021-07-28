Turnover falls nearly £100m at John Clark Motor Group

Turnover at John Clark Motor Group fell by nearly £100 million as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total sales fell to £721.8m, a drop of 12% from the Aberdeen-headquartered firm’s turnover in 2019, of £820.8m

Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the group confirmed that while turnover and vehicle sales volumes were reduced, reported results included profits which were significantly ahead of previous years.

The firm sold a total of 27,142 cars in 2020, a drop of more than 3,000 from the year before.

Those represented drops of 21% in new car sales and 5% in used cars, against 29% and 15% drops in the respective UK markets.

After sales revenue also fell due to the enforced lockdowns.

But pre-tax profits more than doubled to £6.2m, up from £2.6m in 2019.

The company’s directors praised staff for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During lockdown, the company placed 90% of staff on the furlough.

Most returned to work by the end of June 2020 and all had returned to work by the end of October last year.

John Clark Motor Group in ‘robust’ position

Chairman John Clark said: “I am very proud of the team being able to deliver the results reported for 2020 against a backdrop of what must be considered as one of the most significant crises in our lifetime.

“Improved efficiencies and recovery rates plus increased focus on cost controls drove improved contributions across all businesses in the group.

“We continue to have a strong balance sheet and remain profitable with a high degree of liquidity.

“So, we are in a robust position.

“We plan to build on this and maintain our industry leading position by continuing to seize the right investment and acquisition opportunities.

“2021 has seen continued momentum in all areas of the business with turnover growth, to well beyond pre Covid-19 comparatives, accompanied by improved again healthy profits.

He expects to see “significant growth” in the firm’s turnover and profitability in 2021.

Staff should be proud of results

Managing director Chris Clark said: “Our colleagues made the difference in 2020.

“Without them and their positive approach, the responses we delivered would not have been possible.

“Everyone can be proud of the results we publish today.”

He also welcomed the opening of the firm’s new BMW facility in Dundee.

Redevelopment work is ongoing at Mini and Volvo dealerships in the city, Mr Clark said.

He added: “We are tracking to deliver a very strong performance in 2021. We again look forward with confidence, pride, and gratitude.”