SPONSORED: Scotmid staff get behind Scotland Loves Local campaign

Choose your local Scotmid shop and other local businesses to support your community! Find out more about the Scotland Loves Local campaign – and why Scotmid is getting behind its important message.

The chief executive of Scotmid is backing a rallying cry for people across north and north east Scotland to “choose local” and back businesses in their community.

John Brodie has highlighted the critical difference that support means to safeguarding jobs as Scotland’s largest independent retail co-operative gets behind the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

Prioritise your local Scotmid shop and other local businesses

Scotmid is among those sponsoring the drive for people to support the businesses around them as they recover and rebuild from the impact of Covid-19.

Mr Brodie said: “Scotmid’s core purpose is to serve our communities and improve people’s everyday lives, so we are delighted to support an initiative with the same objective.

“Throughout the pandemic, communities have depended on local businesses working tirelessly to meet their changing needs. We must continue to support those who have been there for us; local businesses are a key part of the post-pandemic revival.

“The message to ‘think local first’ is simple but powerful. The future of businesses and jobs around us depends upon the decisions we all make. Choosing local makes a real difference.”

Scotland Loves Local, which is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) and supported by the Scottish Government, is the national drive for people to think local first and prioritise supporting enterprises of every kind in their communities.

And its latest wave of work, which features Scotmid staff and stores appearing in a new campaign video, comes with a clear message: It has never been more critical to choose local.

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “The personal decisions we make about where to spend our money will have a huge impact on the lives and livelihoods of our families, friends and neighbours.

“Making the right choice – putting the businesses around us first – will ensure we build stronger communities which are fit for the future.

“Scotmid and its staff are among those who have been there like never before for the communities it serves throughout the pandemic – going above and beyond to help their customers when they needed them most.

“We are delighted – and grateful – to them for supporting the Scotland Loves Local campaign. This sponsorship allows us to shout even louder about why it’s so important for us all to show loyalty to our communities and stick with our local businesses.”

Scotmid has 187 convenience stores across Scotland, employing more than 3,000 people.

Why North East businesses should accept new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card

Organisations across the region are getting behind the Scotland Loves Local campaign, urging people in their communities to “choose local”.

Meanwhile, businesses are being urged to sign up to accept the new Scotland Loves Local Gift Card, being rolled out – a call backed by Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Kate Forbes.

Speaking as she met Mr Prentice in Fort William town centre recently, she said: “I would encourage all businesses to sign up for the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card because it incentivises local people to spend their money locally, investing in their economy.

“The Scotland Loves Local campaign is so important for our economic recovery, locally and nationally, because it encourages people to spend their money locally and support local businesses.

“They have been key throughout the pandemic in helping us get through it, so now is the time to repay that and support them.”

You can also follow #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal on social media.