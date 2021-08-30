Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Business

WFH keeps people in the labour market longer and helps their finances too

By Keith Findlay
August 30, 2021, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

Working from home can help people delay retirement and build their financial resilience, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows.

By contrast, an early exit from the labour market for people aged 50 and over can damage their finances. Some leave voluntarily, while others leave due to ill health or caring responsibilities.

ONS said: “It appears that working from home has some benefits for older workers and may enable some to stay in the labour market for longer, however, working from home has not been an option for all.”

It can mean people are able to work longer than they otherwise would have.”

Helen Morrisey, Hargreaves Lansdown

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at financial services firm Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Anything that enables people to stay in work for longer and benefit from increased income and pension contributions is welcome.

“Leaving the workforce early can have an enormous effect on someone’s financial resilience in retirement as well as their physical and mental wellbeing.

“This data shows the shift to working from home has had a positive effect on older workers in terms of their health and work-life balance.

Time saver

“Not having to commute to an office every day frees up time and can also mean you are less exposed to illness. It can mean people are able to work longer than they otherwise would have.”

She added: “The increased flexibility would be particularly welcomed by women who often juggle working with caring responsibilities, however, it remains to be seen if working from home remains the norm as we emerge from the pandemic.”

The study by ONS – whose full survey report can be found here – showed that at age 50, around 7% of women in the UK are economically inactive due to looking after home or family. This compares to just 1.7% of men.

Retail investors see inflation as biggest threat to portfolios

Money experts urge caution after Nationwide confirms post-lockdown spending splurge

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]