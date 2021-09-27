Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Business

Much better year for subsea firm Ashtead Technology

By Keith Findlay
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Ashtead Technology CEO Allan Pirie.

Ashtead Technology is trading “substantially ahead” of 2020, the subsea equipment firm’s boss revealed yesterday.

The company has benefited from a significant increase in offshore activity this year, Allan Pirie, its chief executive, said.

Mr Pirie was speaking as Ashtead, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, shared its latest annual accounts.

The globally active firm posted pre-tax losses of £4.9 million for 2020, compared with profits of nearly £2.8m the year before.

Boss says 2020 performance ‘resilient’

Ashtead highlighted £14.8m of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation in the latest period, down from nearly £20m previously.

And turnover fell by £5.4m to £42.4m last year as the business, like most others, dealt with the impact of Covid-19.

Mr Pirie described it as a “resilient” financial performance under the circumstances.

He was buoyed by Ashtead’s year-end available cash position. which improved to £11m from £6.1m 12 months earlier.

Growing momentum

And Ashtead, whose accounts appear under the name of its parent, Bp INV2 Holdco, said there was growing momentum in the business throughout the second half of the year as it continued to invest in its rental fleet.

It also said it continued to win new contracts for offshore wind developments.

The firm recently secured a series of awards to support the construction and installation of the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm, in the Firth of Forth.

Offshore renewable energy projects now account for more than 30% of Ashtead’s turnover.

‘More streamlined’

Mr Pirie said: “Despite a challenging year in 2020, we continued to deliver a healthy financial performance.

“We now have a more streamlined and enhanced customer offering across our three service lines – survey and robotics, mechanical solutions and asset integrity.

“This is enabling us to play a more proactive role in supporting our customers with their offshore renewable energy infrastructure projects, where activity is materially ahead of historical levels, and in the decommissioning of existing oil and gas infrastructure.”

He added: “Despite ongoing Covid-19 pandemic challenges, the business has benefited from a significant increase in offshore activity through this year and is trading substantially ahead of 2020.”

International expansion

Over the past four years, Ashtead has expanded its geographical reach with five acquisitions, supported by its financial backers, Buckthorn Partners and Apicorp.

Last year the company increased its workforce by 21, with a further 24 employees added across its nine international locations during 2021, taking the total headcount to 200.

The company also invested more than £5m in new underwater equipment and technology, further strengthening its position in the market.

