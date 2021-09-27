Scottish Cup: Formartine progress; Deveronvale defeated on penalties and Wick’s tie abandoned

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson was thrilled to set up a Scottish Cup second round tie with Forfar Athletic after defeating Cumnock Juniors 5-1.

The Pitmedden side started quickly in the first round replay at Townhead Park with Graeme Rodger, Jonny Smith and Tyler Mkyta putting them three up after 23 minutes.

Scott Lisle added a fourth before half-time and although Cumnock’s Kyle McAusland pulled one back, Cole Anderson netted United’s fifth.

Lawson said: “We’re pleased to win the game and get into the next round and I thought our performance, in the first half especially, was excellent.

“Going in 4-0 up at half-time showed how good we were really.

“We knew we didn’t play particularly well last week and it was important we started this game well and I thought we did.”

Deveronvale defeated on penalties

Meanwhile, Deveronvale lost 5-3 on penalties to Haddington Athletic after a 1-1 draw in their Scottish Cup first round replay at Millfield Park.

Dane Ballard put the Banffers ahead after four minutes, but Guy McGarry equalised 10 minutes later for the East of Scotland League First Division Conference A outfit.

The sides couldn’t be separated after that with the tie going to penalties.

In the shoot-out Ross King, Gabri Auriemma, Shaun Hill, Seamus Russell and Euan Watson scored for Haddington and although James Connelly, Grant Noble and Ross Aitken scored for Vale Dale Cornet’s save to deny Sam Robertson proved to be the difference.

Wick’s replay abandoned

Wick Academy and Bo’ness United will have to do it all again after their first round replay at Newtown Park was abandoned.

The Scorries had been trailing 4-2 when Bo’ness’ Alexander Miller suffered an injury after a challenge with Danny Mackay which led to referee Chris Gentles abandoning the game.

Wick manager Gary Manson said: “Our player went in to win the ball, but the Bo’ness player got a toe on it and was caught by our player.

“Unfortunately he sustained quite a nasty injury, the ambulance was going to take over an hour.

“The referee gave it as long as he could before he decided to abandon it.

“It’s unfortunate circumstances and nobody wants to see bad injuries on the pitch and we wish the player well and hopefully he has a speedy recovery.

“It wasn’t a malicious tackle, it was a robust challenge, but there was no intent from Danny, it was a really unfortunate incident.”

Miller had put the Lowland League ahead after 18 minutes before David Allan levelled for the men from Caithness.

Ryan Stevenson’s goal and a brace from Nick Locke gave Bo’ness a 4-1 lead, but Steven Anderson pulled one back on 56 minutes with the Miller’s injury occurring shortly after.