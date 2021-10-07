Global Investment Summit showcase for Orkney tidal power firm

Orkney-based Orbital Marine Power has been chosen as one of a dozen green technology companies to take part in the UK Government’s Global Investment Summit (GIS) later this month.

The company will display a model of its O2 two-megawatt (MW) tidal turbine, which is the most powerful device of its kind in the world.

Taking place in London, on October 19, the GIS will be hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of the Royal Family.

Around 200 investors from around the world are expected to attend the summit.

The event aims to showcase innovative UK renewables technology and demonstrate Britain’s commitment to “green industrial revolution,” ahead of the Cop26 conference in November.

Orbital chief executive, Andrew Scott, said: “We are delighted to be given this amazing platform to showcase the innovative technology we pioneered here in the UK and to share our vision of how tidal stream energy can play a part in turning the tide on climate change.”

Among other companies taking part will be Drax Group, which owns the Cruachan pumped hydro storage power station, in Argyll.

Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone said: “Our Global Investment Summit will put UK innovation on the map and demonstrate how we can use investment to nurture technological developments and propel our economy towards a more prosperous, exciting future.

“These businesses show why the UK is a global hub for green technology – from major advances in tidal turbines and fusion energy, to electric vehicle development and zero emission aircrafts.

“These industries of the future will not only help ensure a cleaner, greener planet but also create high value jobs across the UK.”

In July, Orbital announced the O2, the company’s first commercial turbine, had started exporting electricity for the first time at the European Marine Energy Centre (Emec), in Orkney.

The 343-ft device, capable of powering 2,000 homes and offsetting approximately 2,200 tonnes of CO2 per year, is anchored in the Fall of Warness and connected by cable to the local electricity network.

The turbine was built in Dundee by Texo Group and, in April, was transported by sea to Orkney, where it will operate for the next 15 years.

Other companies taking part in the GIS are, Hy4Heat, Tokamak Energy, First Light Fusion, Arrival, Aurrigo, Wrightbus, Vertical Aerospace, Roll-Royce, Automated Architecture and Hydro Industries.